Hoggard's Sam Schmidt named WECT Athlete of the week

Hoggard’s Sam Schmidt is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



Schmidt was named the MVP of the Ashley Spring Break Tournament this past week. The junior went 5-8 with four RBI and three runs.

He was 2-3 with an RBI in the championship game, a 4-1 victory over New Hanover.

