UNCW's Kevin Keatts finalist for national honors

UNCW men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts is a finalist for a pair of national honors.

Keatts has been named a finalist for the 2016 Hugh Durham and Ben Jobe Award.

The Hugh Durham Award is giving by CollegeInsider.com to the top mid-major coach in NCAA Division I basketball.

The Ben Jobe Award is also handed out by CollegeInsider.com and given to the nation’s top minority coach in the Division I ranks.

In just his second year at UNCW, Keatts lead the Seahawks to the CAA regular season and tournament championship. UNCW finished with a 25-8 record, tying the school mark for wins in a season.

