UNCW falls at ECU 9-6

The road not kind of the UNCW baseball team as they fall at East Carolina 9-6.
Steven Linkous and Casey Golden each had three hits for the Seahawk, who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.
Justin Crump took the loss for UNCW, giving up four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings.
UNCW drops to 15-7, and is still looking for their first road win of the season.
