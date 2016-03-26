Diamond Hawks extend winning streak to six.

The UNCW baseball team pounded out 14 hits as they beat Elon 12-3.
Freshmen started Alex Royalty improved to 5-1 as he gave up just two runs over six innings pitched.
Gavin Stupienski powered the offense with three hits and drove in three run.s
With the win UNCW improves to 15-6, 2-0 in the CAA, while extending their win streak to six games.
