Diamond Hawks extend winning streak to six.

The UNCW baseball team pounded out 14 hits as they beat Elon 12-3.

Freshmen started Alex Royalty improved to 5-1 as he gave up just two runs over six innings pitched.

Gavin Stupienski powered the offense with three hits and drove in three run.s

With the win UNCW improves to 15-6, 2-0 in the CAA, while extending their win streak to six games.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.