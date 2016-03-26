Diamond Hawks down Elon 10-4

The UNCW baseball team opened conference play with a bang beating Elon 10-4.
Daniel Stack led the offensive attack with three hits. Zack Canada and Robbie Thorburn each added two hits for the Seahawks.
UNCW start Ryan Foster stayed perfect picking up his fifth win of the season. Foster allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings.
With the win the Seahawks improve to 14-6 with their fifth straight win.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.