Diamond Hawks down Elon 10-4

The UNCW baseball team opened conference play with a bang beating Elon 10-4.

Daniel Stack led the offensive attack with three hits. Zack Canada and Robbie Thorburn each added two hits for the Seahawks.

UNCW start Ryan Foster stayed perfect picking up his fifth win of the season. Foster allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings.

With the win the Seahawks improve to 14-6 with their fifth straight win.



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.