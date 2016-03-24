Hammerheads sign forward Kyle Parker

The Wilmington Hammerheads have signed forward Kyle Parker for the 2016 season.

BREAKING NEWS?? We are thrilled to announce our signing of forward KYLE PARKER! #WeAreILM20 https://t.co/eVAf7lKb9a pic.twitter.com/SizohNeuqj — WilmHammerheads FC (@WilmHammerheads) March 24, 2016

Parker joins the Hammerheads after finishing his college career at UNC Charlotte. He helped led the 49ers to two NCAA tournament in both 2013 and 2014.

I've heard great things about the club and how the community supports the team, which is what you want to hear as a player. Coming in as a new guy, you have to work hard to earn the respect of your teammates and that's what I plan to do” said Parker.

“I believe Kyle will bring a lot of influence to our forward lineup. Throughout his career, he’s proven to be a young, driven, and talented athlete. We are excited he’s joined the team” said Hammerheads head coach Mark Briggs.

The Hammerheads open the regular season Saturday on the road at Orlando.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.