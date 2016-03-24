South Brunswick's Jelonnie Smith named WECT Athlete of the Week

South Brunswick’s Jelonnie Smith is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore won the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs at last Thursday’s Laney track meet.

Smith scored 24 of the Cougars 47 points at the event.

