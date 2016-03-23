Rocky Lewis to be named South Brunswick football coach

Rocky Lewis will take over as the new South Brunswick football coach, the move is still pending the approval of the school board.

For the past two years Lewis has served as the athletic director and head football coach at East Columbus High School.

He replaces Daniel Finn, who returned to Southeast Raleigh after two seasons at South.

"We are very excited to be a part of the South Brunswick family and look forward to the challenge of building the football program up to the level of a consistent winner" said Lewis.

Lewis has more than two decades of coaching experience and has spent time at ECU, Appalachian State, NC A&T University, and Chowan University.

Along with taking over head coaching duties of the Cougars, he will also be a heath/physical education teacher.

