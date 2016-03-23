Diamond Hawks down #15 N.C. State 6-4

Powered by home runs by Nick Feight and Brian Mims the UNCW baseball team beat 15th ranked N.C. Sate 6-4 at Brooks Field.

The win for the Seahawks improves them to 13-6, and snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Wolfpack.

Austin Magestro picked up the win after pitching two inning of relief.

Jared Gesell earned his second save of the season.

UNCW opens CAA play this weekend as they open a three game series with Elon starting on Friday.

