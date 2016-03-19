Seahawks use long ball to beat Iona 11-4

The UNCW baseball team hit five homer as they went on to beat Iona 11-4.

Freshman starter Alex Royalty picked up the win for the Seahawks improving to 4-1. Royalty gave up three runs over five innings while striking out five.

Brian Mims, Gavin Stupienski, Nick Feight, Casey Golden, and Daniel Stack all hit homeruns for the Seahawks.

With the win the Seahawks improve to 11-6 overall and 11-2 at Brooks Field.

