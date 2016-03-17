UNCW community held a watch party for the first round of the tournament

The UNCW community gathered in Trask Coliseum to watch their Seahawks battle the Duke Blue Devils in the first round the NCAA tournament. For the last time this season, students went crazy supporting their Seahawks who had a three point lead at the half.

During the break, the crowd had entertainment from a few students who participated in a game of knockout and also had a performance from the UNCW dance team. Though out the game, the crowd was alive from every UNCW bucket, and possession, even with one section of the Coliseum closed off.

Though the score wasn’t what the crowded cheered for, attendees were still proud of their Seahawks on how their played against the defending champs.

"I feel like we had a great season, we accomplished a lot this season, we broke a lot of records, we had a great season, we broke the winning streak here at UNCW, we had a great season though." said redshirt guard Jaquel Richmond

