North Florida down Diamond Hawks 13-1

North Florida held UNCW to just one run as the Ospreys beat the Seahawks 13-1.

Seahawks freshman Alex Royalty look the loss lasting just 2.2 innings and gave up 5 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks.

UNCW, who has not lost back-to-back games for the first-time this season falls to 9-4.

