North Florida down Diamond Hawks 13-1

North Florida held UNCW to just one run as the Ospreys beat the Seahawks 13-1.
Seahawks freshman Alex Royalty look the loss lasting just 2.2 innings and gave up 5 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks.
UNCW, who has not lost back-to-back games for the first-time this season falls to 9-4.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.