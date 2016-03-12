North Florida beats Diamond Hawks 3-2 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

North Florida beats Diamond Hawks 3-2

Jacksonville, Fla (WECT) -

North Florida’s Chris Thibideau hit a two-run walk off homerun in the bottom of the 11th to beat UNCW 3-2. 

With the loss the Seahawks fall to 9-3 overall, 0-2 on the road.

UNCW starter Ryan Foster allowed just one unearned run on 8 hits over 7.1 innings pitched. 

The Seahawks look to rebound Saturday against North Florida at 1pm.

