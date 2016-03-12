North Florida beats Diamond Hawks 3-2

North Florida’s Chris Thibideau hit a two-run walk off homerun in the bottom of the 11th to beat UNCW 3-2.
With the loss the Seahawks fall to 9-3 overall, 0-2 on the road.
UNCW starter Ryan Foster allowed just one unearned run on 8 hits over 7.1 innings pitched.
The Seahawks look to rebound Saturday against North Florida at 1pm.
