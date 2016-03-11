Hammerheads add midfielder Jeff Michaud

The Wilmington Hammerhead have added midfielder Jeff Michaud on a season-long loan from the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the North American Soccer League.

The 22-year-old Michaud played just 32 minutes in four games for the Rowdies last season.

“I'm excited to get the loan deal for Jeff done, he's a very good player and will excite our fans with his ability going forward” said Hammerheads head coach Mark Briggs.

The Hammerheads open the regular season on the road at Orlando City Saturday March 26th.

