Ashley’s Corisa Alkins named WECT Athlete of the Week.

Ashley’s Corisa Alkins is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The sophomore scored five goals and dished out 8 assists in the Screaming Eagles 21-to-4 win over Socastee. She added 5 goals and 2 assists in a blowout win over Waccamaw, out of South Carolina.



