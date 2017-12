10th Annual Cape Fear Academy Lacrosse Tournament

The Cape Fear Academy Lacrosse Tournament will be held on Friday-Saturday March 11-12 and will feature 4 teams. The participants for 2016 will be host Cape Fear Academy, Forsyth Country Day School (Winston-Salem), University School of Nashville (Nashville, TN), and Porter Gaud School (Charleston, SC).

Tournament Schedule

Day/Date Home Jersey Team Away Jersey Team Faceoff

Fri March 11 CFA (White) Forsyth CDS (Blue) 2:30pm

Fri March 11 Porter Gaud (White) USN (Garnet/Blue) 4:30pm

Sat March 12 CFA (White) Porter Gaud (Garnet/Grey) 8:30am

Sat March 12 Forsyth CDS (White) USN (Garnet/Blue) 10:30am

Sat March 12 Porter Gaud (White) Forsyth CDS (Blue) 3:00pm#

Sat March 12 USN (White) CFA (Navy) 4:30pm

Tournament History

Year Champion Runner-Up Third Place Fourth Place

2007 Christ School (3-0) VES (2-1) Kiski (1-2) CFA (0-3)

2008 VES (3-0) Kiski (2-1) Christ School (1-2) CFA (0-3)

2009 VES (3-0) Kiski (2-1) CFA (1-2) Forsyth CDS (0-3)

2010 CFA (2-1) Kiski (2-1) Christ School(1-2) VES (1-2)

2011 CFA (3-0) FCDS (2-1) Kiski (1-2) Cary Chr (0-3)

2012 CFA (3-0) Kiski (2-1) FCDS (1-2) Cary Chr (0-3)

2013 Christ School (3-0) Kiski (2-1) CFA (1-2) Cary Chr (0-3)

2014 Christ School (3-0) Kiski (2-1) CFA (1-2) Greensboro Day (0-3)

2015 Kiski (3-0) Christ S (2-1) CFA (1-2) Greensboro Day (0-3)