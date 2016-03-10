UNCW schedules viewing party for Selection Sunday

The UNCW Athletic Department has scheduled a viewing part for Sunday’s NCAA basketball selection show at Trask Coliseum.

The event is free to the public, and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to watch the selection show that airs from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on the video board in Trask Coliseum.

Here is a schedule of the events planned.



4:30 p.m. – Doors open

4:45 p.m. – Entertainment

5:10 p.m. – Team Introduction

5:15 p.m. – 2015-16 Highlights

5:30 p.m. – Selection Show

