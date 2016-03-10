Connelly leads Diamond Hawks past UNCG

The UNCW baseball team jumped out to a 6-0 lead as they went on to beat UNCG 8-4.
Terence Connelly had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the way for the Seahawks.
With the victory UNCW improves to 9-2.
