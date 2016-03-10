Cougars down UNCW women 71-62 at CAA tournament

The College of Charleston used a 3rd quarter run to beat UNCW 71-62 in the opening game of the CAA Championship.

Shatia Cole led the Seahawks with 19 points, including 14 in the first half. Jasmine Steel added 16 points, and Madison Raque 11 for the Seahawks.

UNCW ends the season with a 7-23 record.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.