Penn State downs UNCW in series finale 5-4

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Nick Feight and Steven Linkous had two runs batted in a piece, but UNCW fell short in a 5-4 loss to visiting Penn State as Justin Hagenman held the nation's leading offense in check on Monday at Brooks Field.



The Nittany Lions prevented a sweep and snapped a five-game losing skid while improving to 3-7. UNCW, meanwhile, suffered its first loss at home and dropped to 8-2.



Hegenman (2-1) stymied the Seahawks, holding them hitless for 5.1 innings before surrendering a single to Kennard McDowell in the sixth inning. Hagenman went 6.2 innings and allowed four runs, all unearned, on five hits and a pair of walks.



PSU closer Jack Anderson finished off the game for his second save, striking out three in 2.1 innings of relief.



Willie Burger was the only player in the game with two hits. The third baseman had a RBI single in the first inning and later cleared the bases with a three-run triple to finish with four RBI's.



UNCW starter Josh Roberson (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks in 4.2 innings.



Up next: The Seahawks close out their four-game homestand with a 4 p.m. start against UNCG on Wednesday.





How it happened: Leading 1-0 in the fifth, PSU erupted for four runs, all with two outs, off Roberson and reliever Austin Easter. The Nittany Lions took advantage of four walks in the inning for a 5-0 lead.



Inside the box score: All five runs scored by PSU were with two outs … Three of eight walks by UNCW pitchers came around to score … Both teams had three two-out hits … Penn State landed its leadoff hitter on base five times.



Notes: Gavin Stupienski extended his hitting streak to 17 games with an infield single in the eighth inning … UNCW entered the game leading the nation in runs scored per game at 10.8 per game … PSU managed just four hits in the game as UNCW pitchers are holding opponents to a .212 batting average ... UNCW owns a 3-2 lead in the all-time series.