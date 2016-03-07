Officials hope billboards will bring Ebonee Spears home

Wilmington woman Ebonee Spears has been missing for nearly two months. (Source: WECT)

The six billboards, donated by Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, went live Monday. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington woman Ebonee Spears has been missing for nearly two months. The CUE Center for Missing Persons held a news conference Monday to debut billboards that will go up as part of the continued effort to find her.

The six billboards, donated by Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, went live Monday.

Spears was last seen near her home in Wilmington Jan. 15. The official search for her, which has included K9 units, horse teams, ATV and ground support teams from several states, has been unsuccessful.

“Our hope is that Ebonee has lost her way and law officials can obtain the information for a resolution to this case; her family and our volunteers will not give up on finding her,” said CUE Founder Monica Caison.

Billboards will go up in these locations:

3516 South College Road

4100 Oleander Drive

6010 Oleander Drive

5625 Market Street

706 South College Road

6826 Market Street

The conference took place at 10:30 a.m. at McAlister’s Deli on South College Road.

There is still an active reward of $5,000 offered by the Wilmington Police Department with stipulations for information on her whereabouts.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.