Mideastern Conference Basketball All-Conference Awards

Mideastern Conference
All-Conference Teams
Girls
Player of the year: Emma Haywood, Hoggard
Coach of the year: Boubacar Aw, Hoggard
Team Sportsmanship award: South Brunswick
First Team
Ayonna Cotton, New Hanover
Baley Edwards, Laney
Alani Fisher, Hoggard
Emma Haywood, Hoggard
Lola Lovitt, Ashley
Second TEam
Dominique Bryant, Topsail
Dana Craig, Ashley
Lexi Melville, Laney
Amani Muhammad, New Hanover
Aleah Thompson, Hoggard
Third Team
Jaida Allen, West Brunswick
Azariah Fields, New Hanover
Jayda Malone, Laney
Danecia Thomas-Rice, South Brunswick
Keri White, Topsail
Honarable Mention
Ashley: Carly Baron, Angel Smith
Hoggard: Tara Poteat, Mia Boone
Topsail: Brandy Williams
West Brunswick: Natyra Gore
Boys
Player of the year: Accheaus Fields, New Hanover
Coach of the year: Kirk Angel, New Hanover
Team Sportsmanship award: South Brunswick
First Team
Accheaus Fields, New Hanover
A.J. Frye, Hoggard
Ty Hill, West Brunswick
Xavier Johnson, Hoggard
Romello Williams, New Hanover
Second TEam
Jack Bagley, Hoggard
Chris Bennett, Laney
Ryan Keller, Ashley
Xavier Gause, West Brunswick
Malique Jacobs, New Hanover
Third Team
Alec Baker, Topsail
Shaq Hampton, New Hanover
Marquan Miller, Laney
Tyler Stanley, West Brunswick
Freddie Taylor, New Hanover
Honarable Mention
Ashley: Daitreon Daye, Qadhafi Turner
Hoggard: Walker Bateman
Laney: Sherod Sidbury
New Hanover: Blake Smith, Wizdom Vaughn
West Brunswick: Josh Woodard
