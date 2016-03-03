Mideastern Conference Basketball All-Conference Awards

Mideastern Conference

All-Conference Teams

Girls

Player of the year: Emma Haywood, Hoggard

Coach of the year: Boubacar Aw, Hoggard

Team Sportsmanship award: South Brunswick

First Team

Ayonna Cotton, New Hanover

Baley Edwards, Laney

Alani Fisher, Hoggard

Emma Haywood, Hoggard

Lola Lovitt, Ashley

Second TEam

Dominique Bryant, Topsail

Dana Craig, Ashley

Lexi Melville, Laney

Amani Muhammad, New Hanover

Aleah Thompson, Hoggard

Third Team

Jaida Allen, West Brunswick

Azariah Fields, New Hanover

Jayda Malone, Laney

Danecia Thomas-Rice, South Brunswick

Keri White, Topsail

Honarable Mention

Ashley: Carly Baron, Angel Smith

Hoggard: Tara Poteat, Mia Boone

Topsail: Brandy Williams

West Brunswick: Natyra Gore

Boys

Player of the year: Accheaus Fields, New Hanover

Coach of the year: Kirk Angel, New Hanover

Team Sportsmanship award: South Brunswick

First Team

Accheaus Fields, New Hanover

A.J. Frye, Hoggard

Ty Hill, West Brunswick

Xavier Johnson, Hoggard

Romello Williams, New Hanover

Second TEam

Jack Bagley, Hoggard

Chris Bennett, Laney

Ryan Keller, Ashley

Xavier Gause, West Brunswick

Malique Jacobs, New Hanover

Third Team

Alec Baker, Topsail

Shaq Hampton, New Hanover

Marquan Miller, Laney

Tyler Stanley, West Brunswick

Freddie Taylor, New Hanover

Honarable Mention

Ashley: Daitreon Daye, Qadhafi Turner

Hoggard: Walker Bateman

Laney: Sherod Sidbury

New Hanover: Blake Smith, Wizdom Vaughn

West Brunswick: Josh Woodard