New Hanover's Malique Jacobs named WECT Athlete of the week

New Hanover’s Malique Jacobs is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore has helped lead the Wildcats to a deep run in the State playoffs. Jacobs is averaging 12-points-per-game in the team’s three playoff wins.
