UNCW women fall at Charleston 68-24

The College of Charleston held the UNCW women’s basketball team to just 9 second-half points as the Cougars beat the Seahawks 68-24.
Cougars senior Jackie Luna-Castro led all scorers with 23 points.
The loss for the Seahawks extend their losing streak to seven games. They also close out the regular season 7-22 overall and 3-15 in the CAA.
UNCW will be the 9th seed in the upcoming CAA women’s basketball tournament.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.