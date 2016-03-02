UNCW women fall at Charleston 68-24

The College of Charleston held the UNCW women’s basketball team to just 9 second-half points as the Cougars beat the Seahawks 68-24.

Cougars senior Jackie Luna-Castro led all scorers with 23 points.

The loss for the Seahawks extend their losing streak to seven games. They also close out the regular season 7-22 overall and 3-15 in the CAA.

UNCW will be the 9th seed in the upcoming CAA women’s basketball tournament.

