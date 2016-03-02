Diamond Hawks fall at N.C. State 5-2

The UNCW baseball team lost on the road to N.C. State 5-2 at Doak Field.

The Seahawks fall to 6-1 on the season, and see there six game winning streak come to an end.

The UNCW attack was led by Gavin Stupienski and Nick Feight, who each had two hits. Former Ashley High School standout Chance Shepard led the way for the Wolfpack with two hits, including his fifth homerun of the season.

UNCW will try to rebound this weekend as they open a three game series with Penn State starting March 5th.

