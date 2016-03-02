Hammerheads look to rebound in 2016

After a disappointing 2015 season, the Wilmington Hammerheads have spent the off season revamping the team from top to bottom.

The Hammerheads 2016 roster has a different look. The team signed Liam Miller and Bruno Perone, who both have experience playing in the English Premier League.

“We tried to reach out and get more experienced players,” said Hammerheads owner George Altirs. “I hope they can help the other players and the team to perform better.”

Those roster moves can’t be made without spending more money. That’s something that Altirs has done this season.

“We are trying to help out and give bigger budgets to the team,” Altirs said.

Altirs, who is entering his third season as the Hammerheads owner, expects better results on the field this season. A year ago the Hammers finished 12th in the USL Eastern Division.

“We have high expectations, we are talking to the coach and the management to see how we can get better soccer than last year,” said Altirs.

While Altirs resides in New York, he always has a watchful eye on the team.

“I watch all the games on TV and want to be here more often,” Altirs said. “Yes this is truly my baby to be in the highest level in the U.S.”

The Hammerheads open the 2016 season on the road March 26th against Orlando City B.

