UNCW's Mims named CAA Players-of-the-week

The Colonial Athletic Association has named UNCW sophomore Brian Mims the league’s Player-of-the-week.

Mims went 7-for-10, with three doubles and a home run to player the Seahawks to three wins at the Hughes Bros. Challenge.

This is the second-straight week a Seahawk has been named the CAA Player-of-the-week. Steven Linkous was named CAA Player-of-the-Week on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.