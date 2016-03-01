UNCW's Mims named CAA Players-of-the-week

The Colonial Athletic Association has named UNCW sophomore Brian Mims the league’s Player-of-the-week.
Mims went 7-for-10, with three doubles and a home run to player the Seahawks to three wins at the Hughes Bros. Challenge.
This is the second-straight week a Seahawk has been named the CAA Player-of-the-week. Steven Linkous was named CAA Player-of-the-Week on Feb. 22.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.