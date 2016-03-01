Hammerheads sign Josue Currais Prieto

The Wilmington Hammerheads FC have signed midfielder Josue Currais Prieto for the 2016 season.

The 23-year old has experience at the highest levels. Playing in La Liga of Spain, Indian Super League, and clubs in Italy, Finland and Poland.

“Prieto is the creative talent that will make our fans want to come to our games. He sees things that other players don’t. Coming up through the Barcelona system, he has had a great upbringing in the game” said Hammerheads Head Coach Mark Briggs.

This past season Prieto played for the Kerala Blasters FC of the ISL.

