UNCW baseball stays perfect with 10-7 win over Eastern Kentucky

The UNCW baseball team scored in double figures for the fifth straight game as they beat Easten Kentucky 10-7, to stay perfect on the season.
Zack Canada had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Alex Royalty struck out six as the Seahawks move to 5-0.
Canada drove in a career-high four runs to lead the Seahawks attack. Brian Mims added two hits and scored twice.
Royalty, who improves to 2-0, allowed three runs on five hits over five innings.
