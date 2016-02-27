UNCW baseball stays perfect with 10-7 win over Eastern Kentucky

The UNCW baseball team scored in double figures for the fifth straight game as they beat Easten Kentucky 10-7, to stay perfect on the season.

Zack Canada had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Alex Royalty struck out six as the Seahawks move to 5-0.

Canada drove in a career-high four runs to lead the Seahawks attack. Brian Mims added two hits and scored twice.

Royalty, who improves to 2-0, allowed three runs on five hits over five innings.

