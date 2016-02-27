UNCW earns share of CAA title

Senior Dylan Sherwood scored 14 off the bench to lead UNCW past Towson 74-68.

With the victory the Seahawks earned a share of the CAA title for the second-straight season. UNCW also improves to 22-7 overall and 14-4 in league play.

“I’m excited to be a part of another championship. Disappointment was an understatement after Thursday’s loss (to Hofstra). We felt like we should have won the game. Some adversity helps you grow as an individual and helps you as a team. I think we did, and bounced back. It means a lot and shows me a lot about these guys” said UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts.

Up next for the Seahawks is the CAA tournament at the Royal Farm Arena in Baltimore, Md. The Seahawks earned the number 2 seed will have a first round bye. UNCW will play the winner between the College of Charleston and Delaware March 5th at 6pm.

Copyright 2016 WECT All rights reserved