High School basketball 3rd tournament scoreboard

Boys Basketball
1A
Whiteville at East Carteret
South Creek 59, Trask 54 F
3A
West Brunswick 81, Havelock 84 F
4A
Rose 52, New Hanover 62 F
Girls Basketball
1A
Wallace-Rose Hill 54, Roxboro 66 F
2A
Reidsville 36 East Bladen 54 F
