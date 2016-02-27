High School basketball 3rd tournament scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School basketball 3rd tournament scoreboard

High School basketball 3rd tournament scoreboard (Source: Raycom) High School basketball 3rd tournament scoreboard (Source: Raycom)

Boys Basketball

1A
Whiteville at East Carteret
South Creek 59, Trask 54 F

3A
West Brunswick 81, Havelock 84 F

4A
Rose 52, New Hanover 62 F

Girls Basketball

1A
Wallace-Rose Hill 54, Roxboro 66 F

2A
Reidsville 36 East Bladen 54 F

Powered by Frankly