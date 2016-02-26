World Cup Champ Heather O'Reilly speaks in Wilmington

Heather O’Reilly, a member of the 2015 USA Women’s National Team, spoke at a Wilmington Hammerheads fundraising event Friday, giving inspiration and advice to the youth players. Several members of the team attended this event, along with parents and community government officials, learning more behind the mindset and mentality of an Olympic, and World Cup champion.

“She’s like one of my models, what I want to be when I grow up when I want to play USA women’s soccer," said Ellie, a youth player in attendance who has watched O'Reilly for years.

“Just the support alone, be it female or male is a great opportunity for all the members of the club and for the kids to see someone of great stature representing the sport.” said Kim Crabbe, a legend in her own right, the first African American to play for the United States Women's National Team.

When she wasn’t taking pictures with the players O’Reilly brought motivation to the youngsters.

"I think it's just so important to praise things like work ethic, focus, drive, positivity, bravery to try something new. Being a good teammate, as well as the finished product. Because the journey to get there is pretty cool, and I think that should be recognized."

O'Reilly has two national championships at North Carolina to her name, three Olympic Gold Medals,and the World Cup title. She was recently left off the roster for the Olympic Qualifying rounds, but still has an opportunity to earn a spot on the team.

