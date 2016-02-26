Hofstra comes from behind to beat Seahawks 70-69 (Source:UNCW)

The UNCW men’s basketball team led by as many as 18 points but couldn’t hold on as Hofstra beat the Seahawks 70-69.

The Seahawks, who fall to 21-7 overall and 13-4 in the CAA, are now in a tie with the Pride for first place in the CAA standings.

“It was a hard-fought game and were very disappointed. We were aggressive in the first half and did some great things to get the lead. Give Hofstra credit on the defensive end. They picked the defensive pressure up” said UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts.

Hofstra’s Juan’ya Green scored 15 of his 18 game-high points in the second half, including the final eight points of the game to come away with the victory.

For the Seahawks Jordan Talley scored 16 points, and Craig Ponder chipped in with 13 points.

UNCW will close out the regular season at home Saturday against Towson at 1 p.m..

