Cape Fear weeks form Brunswick C.C.

No. 10 Cape Fear CC 72 Brunswick Community College 54

The Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team closed a dominating regular season with a 72-54 victory at Brunswick Community College on Thursday night.

Jasmine Brown had a team-high 21 points as the Sea Devils picked up their intensity after the break to grab the result.

“I wasn’t happy with our defensive mindset in the first half,” said CFCC Coach Chris Harris. “Shaniya [McLaughlin] did a great job on the defensive end of the floor against Brianna Baham in the second half. She earned every point of the 20 she had.”

Baham was ranked in the top 10 in scoring average among NJCAA Division II players heading into the week.

No. 10 Cape Fear earned a season sweep of their cross-river rivals after an 86-50 victory on their home floor earlier this season. The Sea Devils finished 12-0 in conference and 23-1 overall. They open the Region 10 Tournament as regular season champions on Friday, March 4.

Men’s basketball

Cape Fear CC 103 Brunswick Community College 86

Following a pair of forgettable outings late in the season, the Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball got back to its winnings way on Thursday night after a 103-86 result at Brunswick Community College.

The Sea Devils earned a top seed in the upcoming Region 10 Tournament as regular season champions, improving to 8-2 in the division and 23-7 overall.

“I loved the way we battled tonight,” said CFCC Coach Ryan Mantlo. “It gives us some good momentum heading into next weekend’s tournament.”

Cape Fear is 8-2 over their last 10 games. Michael Chambers led all scorers with 25 pints. Alonzo Tyson and Tyrek Coger chipped in with 16 points apiece.

The Sea Devils open tournament play at BCC on Friday, March 4.