Hammerheads sign goalie John Smits

The Wilmington Hammerheads have signed goalkeeper John Smits pending FIFA ITC approval.

The past four-years Smits has played for FC Edmonton of the NASL.

“John is a great addition to our roster. He brings good professional experience and will solidify our back line” said Hammerheads head coach Mark Briggs.

Before turning professional the Canadian native was a three-year starter for the University of Toronto.

