CHARGED: Father, son arrested after shooting man through door of home

A father and his son were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly shot a man through the door of his home.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Kelby Wilson Dippel, 23, and his father, Michael Curtis Dippel, 49, both of Cerro Gordo, attempted to enter a home in the 2300 block of Cedar Grove Church Road at around 9:55 p.m.

The suspects allegedly fired at least one shot through the door of the residence, hitting the 46-year-old victim in the upper body.

Responding deputies arrested Kelby and Michael, and charged them with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. They were both placed in the Columbus County Detention Center, but later bonded out.

The victim was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare where he underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

The suspects and the victim knew each other through a mutual acquaintance, according to the sheriff’s office.

