East Bladen's Lacey Suggs named WECT Athlete of the week

East Bladen’s Lacey Suggs is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week Suggs put up monster numbers for the Eagles. She averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in three wins at the Four County Conference tournament.

The senior also reached a career milestone, scoring her 2000th point in a win against West Bladen.

