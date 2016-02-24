H.S. Basketball State tournament 2nd round schedule

Boys Basketball
1A
Wallace-Rose Hill at East Carteret 7pm
Jones Senior at Whiteville 7pm
Roxboro at Trask 6pm
James Kenan at South Creek 7pm
2A
East Duplin at Cummings
3A
Eastern Guilford at West Brunswick 7pm
4A
Green Hope at New Hanover 7pm
Girls Basketball
1A
Franklin at Wallace-Rose Hill 6pm
Lakewood at East Columbus 6pm
2A
Southwest Edgecombe at East Bladen 7pm
4A
Heritage at Hoggard 6pm
New hanover at Millbrook 6pm
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.