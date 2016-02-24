H.S. Basketball State tournament 2nd round schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball State tournament 2nd round schedule

Boys Basketball

1A
Wallace-Rose Hill at East Carteret 7pm
Jones Senior at Whiteville 7pm
Roxboro at Trask 6pm
James Kenan at South Creek 7pm

2A
East Duplin at Cummings

3A
Eastern Guilford at West Brunswick 7pm

4A
Green Hope at New Hanover 7pm

Girls Basketball

1A
Franklin at Wallace-Rose Hill 6pm
Lakewood at East Columbus 6pm

2A
Southwest Edgecombe at East Bladen 7pm

4A
Heritage at Hoggard 6pm
New hanover at Millbrook 6pm

