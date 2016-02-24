Miracles in Motion 5K to benefit Miracle League of Wilmington

The third annual Miracles in Motion 5K and Accessible Base Race will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The race will start at the BRAX Stadium PPD Miracle Field in Olsen Park for persons of all abilities. The race benefits the Miracle League of Wilmington. The wheelchair-accessible race starts at 1 p.m. followed by base race on the Miracle Field.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the operations of the Miracle League of Wilmington baseball program.

The Miracle League of Wilmington provides opportunities for health and wellness for individuals with disabilities.

For more information you can visit the Miracle League website. You can sign up for the race at https://its-go-time.com/miracles-in-motion.

