UNCW's Linkous named CAA Player of the Week (Source:UNCW)

The CAA has named UNCW’s Steven Linkous the league Player-of-the-week.

The senior helped lead the Seahawks to a 3-0 at the Buffalo Wild Wings Battle at the Beach.

Linkous went 7-16 in the three games and scored seven runs, stealing three bases.

This is the second-time in his career that he has earned the CAA’s Player-of-the-Week honor.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.