UNCW's Linkous named CAA Player of the Week

The CAA has named UNCW’s Steven Linkous the league Player-of-the-week.
The senior helped lead the Seahawks to a 3-0 at the Buffalo Wild Wings Battle at the Beach.
Linkous went 7-16 in the three games and scored seven runs, stealing three bases.
This is the second-time in his career that he has earned the CAA’s Player-of-the-Week honor.
