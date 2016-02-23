Hammerheads sign Bruno Perone

The Wilmington Hammerheads continue to add to their 2016 roster. The team signing defender Bruno Perone pending FIFA ITC approval.

The 28-year-old Brazil native has played at the highest level. In 2011 he played for the Queens Park Rangers of the English Premier League.

“I am thrilled to have a player of Bruno's pedigree to sign in Wilmington,” said Head Coach Mark Briggs.

This past season he played Kerala Blaster FC of the Indian Super League.

