H.S. Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

Girls 
4A East
East Chapel Hill 46, Hoggard 60 F 
Laney 25, New Hanover 62 F 
Ashley 29, Southeast Raleigh 61 F 

3A East
Eastern Guilford 49, Topsail 29 F 
West Brunswick 52, Nash Central 55 F

2A East
St. Pauls 27, East Bladen 56 F 
East Duplin 25, Red Springs 46 F
North Brunswick 68, Goldsboro 69 F 

1A East
James Kenan 39, Roxboro Community 56 F 
Kestrel Heights 13, East Columbus 55 F 
Whiteville 44, Northampton 55 F 
Cape Hatteras 27, Wallace-Rose Hill 46 F

Boys
4A East
Sanderson 38, New Hanover 56 F
Green Hope 70, Hoggard 54 F 
Laney 36, South Central 62 F 
Ashley 65, Garner Magnet 88 F 

3A East
Cleveland 57, West Brunswick 69 F 

2A East
North Brunswick 48, Northside 68 F 
West Bladen 69, Goldsboro 88 F
Dixon 49, East Duplin 52 F

1A East
Plymouth 45, Wallace-Rose Hill 59 F
Perquimans 49, Whiteville 68 F 
Northside-Pinetown 39, Trask 75 F
Rosewood 61, James Kenan 68 F 

