Wilmington native Derek Brunson earns fourth straight UFC win

Derek Brunson earned his fourth straight win at UFC Pittsburgh (Source:WECT)

Wilmington native Derek Brunson defeated Roan Carneiro in a first round knockout to attain his fourth straight victory in a UFC Middleweight fight in Pittsburgh.

Brunson notched his third straight first round knockout, after Carneiro overextended on a punch early in the fight.

Brunson, a four to one favorite heading into the fight, is a graduate of Hoggard High School.

He has not lost a match since January of 2014.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.