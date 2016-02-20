Denzel Ingram leads Seahawks past Cougars in overtime

UNCW guard Denzel Ingram scored eight of his game-high 17 points in overtime to lead UNCW past the College of Charleston 59-55.

The Seahawks improve to 21-6 overall and 13-3 in the CAA.

“I’m excited about getting the win, it was a great game and we battled. To be a championship team, you have to win all types of games. I thought that to come into Charleston and play the best defensive team in the league, we’d have to be the better defensive team” said UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts.

Craig Ponder chipped in with 15 points for the Seahawks, while Jordan Talley added 12.

The Seahawks stay atop the league standings holding a game and a half lead over Hofstra. The Seahawks will host the Pride Thursday at 7 p.m.

