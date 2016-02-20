UNCW baseball pounds St. John's 16-1

The UNCW baseball team scored 6 runs in the third inning to breaking of a one-run as the Seahawks beat St. John’s 16-1.

With the victory the UNCW improves to 2-0.

The win goes to Seahawks freshman starter Alex Royalty, who gave up just one run on a hit and a walk over five innings.

Gavin Stupienski led the Seahawks offense driving in 3 runs.

The Seahawks close out the Buffalo Wild Wings Battle at the Beach on Sunday with a 2 p.m. start against Richmond.

