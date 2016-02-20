State High School basketball tournament brackets - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

State High School basketball tournament brackets

Girls 
4A East
27 East Chapel Hill at 6 Hoggard 
18 Laney at No. 15 New Hanover 
30 Ashley at No. 3 Southeast Raleigh 

3A East
26 Eastern Guilford at 7 Topsail 
29 West Brunswick at 4 Nash Central

2A East
32 St. Pauls at 1 East Bladen 
25 East Duplin at 8 Red Springs 
18 North Brunswick at 15 Goldsboro 

1A East
32 James Kenan at 1 Roxboro Community 
26 Kestrel Heights at 7 East Columbus 
27 Whiteville at 6 Northampton 
25 Cape Hatteras at 8 Wallace-Rose Hill 

Boys
4A East
28 Sanderson at 5 New Hanover 
21 East Chapel Hill at 12 Hoggard 
29 Laney at No. 4 South Central 
31 Ashley at No. 2 Garner Magnet 

3A East
27 Cleveland at 6 West Brunswick 

2A East
28 North Brunswick at 5 Northside 
23 West Bladen at 10 Goldsboro
20 Dixon at 13 East Duplin

1A East
17 Plymouth at 16 Wallace-Rose Hill 
25 Perquimans at 8 Whiteville 
30 Northside-Pinetown at 3 Trask
22 Rosewood at 11 James Kenan 

