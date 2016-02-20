State High School basketball tournament brackets

Girls
4A East
27 East Chapel Hill at 6 Hoggard
18 Laney at No. 15 New Hanover
30 Ashley at No. 3 Southeast Raleigh
3A East
26 Eastern Guilford at 7 Topsail
29 West Brunswick at 4 Nash Central
2A East
32 St. Pauls at 1 East Bladen
25 East Duplin at 8 Red Springs
18 North Brunswick at 15 Goldsboro
1A East
32 James Kenan at 1 Roxboro Community
26 Kestrel Heights at 7 East Columbus
27 Whiteville at 6 Northampton
25 Cape Hatteras at 8 Wallace-Rose Hill
Boys
4A East
28 Sanderson at 5 New Hanover
21 East Chapel Hill at 12 Hoggard
29 Laney at No. 4 South Central
31 Ashley at No. 2 Garner Magnet
3A East
27 Cleveland at 6 West Brunswick
2A East
28 North Brunswick at 5 Northside
23 West Bladen at 10 Goldsboro
20 Dixon at 13 East Duplin
1A East
17 Plymouth at 16 Wallace-Rose Hill
25 Perquimans at 8 Whiteville
30 Northside-Pinetown at 3 Trask
22 Rosewood at 11 James Kenan
