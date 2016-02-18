William & Mary ends Seahawks 11-game winning streak

William & Mary trailed by 12 points midway through the second half and close out the game on a 38-8 run in the final 10 minutes to beat UNCW 87-69.

The loss ends the Seahawks school record 11-game winning streak. With the set back the Seahawks are now 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the CAA. Despite the setback the Seahawks remain in first-place, one game ahead of Hofstra.

Chris Flemmings led the way for the Seahawks with 18 points. Denzel Ingram chipped in with 12.

UNCW closing out a brief two-game road trip Saturday at the College of Charleston at 6 p.m.

