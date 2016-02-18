H.S. Basketball tournament scoreboard

Girls
Wilmington Christian 55, Berean 30 F
Laney 29, New Hanover 43 F
Ashley 36, Hoggard 38 F
Boys
Wilmington Christian 39, Alamance 63 F
Whiteville 42, Red Springs 46 F
