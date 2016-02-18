H.S. Basketball tournament scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball tournament scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Wilmington Christian 55, Berean 30 F
Laney 29, New Hanover 43 F
Ashley 36, Hoggard 38 F

Boys
Wilmington Christian 39, Alamance 63 F
Whiteville 42, Red Springs 46 F

