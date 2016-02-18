Hammerheads sign Liam Miller

The Wilmington Hammerheads have added star power to their 2016 roster signing former Manchester United player Liam Miller. The move is pending FIFA ITC approval.

Miller, who is 35 has played at the highest level playing for Manchester United and Sunderland of the English Premier League.

“Liam is a fantastic addition to our roster and the club” said Hammerhead head coach Mark Briggs.

Miller also was a member of the Republic of Ireland National team from 2004-2009. He made 21 appearances and scored one goal.

This past season Miller played for Cork City of the League of Ireland.

