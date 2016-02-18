North Brunswick's Taylor Perkins named WECT Athlete of the Week

North Brunswick’s Taylor Perkins is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week the junior scored 29 points and grabbed 4 rebounds against Southwest Onslow. She followed that up with 30 points and 4 rebounds against Dixon. Both wins for the Scorpions.

